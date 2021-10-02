In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Spaun finished his round in 68th at even par; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Trey Mullinax and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 13 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Spaun's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

Spaun tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Spaun to 2 over for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Spaun got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Spaun's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Spaun chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 5 over for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 6 over for the round.