Henrik Norlander shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 22nd at 12 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Norlander's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 third, Norlander chipped in his fourth shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Norlander hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Norlander to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
Norlander got a bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Norlander had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Norlander's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
