Hayden Buckley shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a 322 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Buckley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
Buckley got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Buckley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 2 under for the round.
