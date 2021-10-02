-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Harold Varner III in the third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Varner III finished his day tied for 16th at 13 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Harold Varner III's 86 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a 318 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a 338 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Varner III chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
