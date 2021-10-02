Grant Hirschman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Hirschman finished his round tied for 6th at 13 under with Hayden Buckley and Sahith Theegala; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; and Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-5 third, Hirschman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hirschman to 1 under for the round.

Hirschman hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hirschman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hirschman hit an approach shot from 138 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hirschman to 3 under for the round.

Hirschman tee shot went 215 yards to the fringe and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hirschman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hirschman chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Hirschman to 4 under for the round.

Hirschman tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hirschman to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Hirschman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hirschman had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hirschman to 5 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Hirschman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hirschman to 6 under for the round.