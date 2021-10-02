-
-
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 02, 2021
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Lopez-Chacarra finished his round tied for 60th at 5 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Grant Hirschman, Hayden Buckley, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 13 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 second, Lopez-Chacarra got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Lopez-Chacarra chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 2 over for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Lopez-Chacarra chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lopez-Chacarra's 92 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to even-par for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Lopez-Chacarra's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Lopez-Chacarra chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lopez-Chacarra to 2 over for the round.
-
-