Emiliano Grillo shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
October 02, 2021
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Emiliano Grillo hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 7th at 11 under with Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, and Roger Sloan; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under.
Grillo got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Grillo hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 120 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Grillo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
