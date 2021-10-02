-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Dylan Frittelli makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 27th at 11 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 2 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.
