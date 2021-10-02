-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Doug Ghim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his round tied for 52nd at 7 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Trey Mullinax and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 142 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ghim's tee shot went 199 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ghim chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
Ghim missed the green on his first shot on the 168-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
