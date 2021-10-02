-
Doc Redman putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his round tied for 51st at 7 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Grant Hirschman, Brendan Steele, Roger Sloan, and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 third, Doc Redman hit his 96 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Doc Redman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 131 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Redman reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Redman at 2 under for the round.
