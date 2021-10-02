-
Denny McCarthy delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McCarthy finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Sam Burns, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Denny McCarthy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 58-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, McCarthy's 125 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 7 under for the round.
