Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 50th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 11 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Thompson had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Thompson's 166 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.