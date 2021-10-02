-
Corey Conners shoots 6-under 66 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Corey Conners hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Conners finished his round tied for 7th at 14 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Trey Mullinax, Seth Reeves, and Sam Burns are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Sahith Theegala and Denny McCarthy are tied for 5th at 15 under.
Conners got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Conners's 114 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, Conners hit his 125 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
