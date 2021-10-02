-
Chris Kirk shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chris Kirk hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 34th at 9 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, Trey Mullinax, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Henrik Norlander, Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 7th at 12 under.
On the par-4 first, Kirk's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Kirk's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Kirk chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kirk's 119 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
Kirk got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 3 under for the round.
