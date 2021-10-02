-
Chesson Hadley posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Zalatoris, Watney, Theegala share 36-hole lead at Sanderson Farms.
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris fired an 11-under, bogey-free 62 to climb into a tie for the lead with Nick Watney and Sahith Theegala at 13-under par after 36 holes.
Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his round tied for 12th at 11 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Trey Mullinax and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Chesson Hadley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hadley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Hadley hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.
