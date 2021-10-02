-
Charley Hoffman putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoffman finished his round tied for 27th at 10 under; Cameron Tringale is in 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves is in 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the par-4 first, Charley Hoffman's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Hoffman's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.
