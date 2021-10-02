In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Chad Ramey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his round tied for 63rd at 5 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Brendan Steele and Roger Sloan are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Ramey's 127 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third, Ramey got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Ramey hit his 124 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

Ramey got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ramey had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Ramey's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Ramey chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ramey's 190 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to even for the round.