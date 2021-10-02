-
Cameron Young shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Young makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Young makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Young hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 2nd at 17 under with Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Tringale; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even-par for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Young to 1 over for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 ninth, Young reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Young at 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Young chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Young chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Young to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Young's 150 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 5 under for the round.
