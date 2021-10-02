-
Cameron Tringale putts himself to a 10-under 62 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Tringale makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale makes a 16-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Cameron Tringale hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tringale finished his round in 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves is in 2nd at 16 under; and Will Zalatoris and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Cameron Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put Tringale at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Tringale's 115 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Tringale chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Tringale chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Tringale to 7 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Tringale chipped in his third shot from 33 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Tringale to 9 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 10 under for the round.
