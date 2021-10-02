-
C.T. Pan shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan makes birdie on No. 11 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 11th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, C.T. Pan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 10th at 14 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Pan's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Pan had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 3 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Pan chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 4 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Pan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pan to 5 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Pan chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 6 under for the round.
Pan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 5 under for the round.
