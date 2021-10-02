  • Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Brice Garnett hits approach close and birdies at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.