Brice Garnett shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brice Garnett hits approach close and birdies at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brice Garnett hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 54th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Brendan Steele and Roger Sloan are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a 295 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Garnett chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 239 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Garnett hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
