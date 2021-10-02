-
Brendan Steele putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendan Steele drains 15-footer for birdie at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Brendan Steele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Brendan Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Steele chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Steele to 6 under for the round.
Steele got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Steele to 5 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 6 under for the round.
