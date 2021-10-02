Brandon Hagy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 43rd at 8 under; Cameron Tringale and Seth Reeves are tied for 1st at 16 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Grant Hirschman, Hayden Buckley, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 6th at 13 under.

On the 411-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Hagy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hagy at even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hagy had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Hagy's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Hagy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 584-yard par-5 14th. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 under for the round.