Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Cook hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 62nd at 5 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Trey Mullinax and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Hayden Buckley, and Will Zalatoris are tied for 4th at 13 under.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Cook's tee shot went 181 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 352 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Cook chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to even for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.
Cook tee shot went 193 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Cook to even-par for the round.
At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.
