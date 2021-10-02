-
Andy Ogletree shoots 5-over 77 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andy Ogletree hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ogletree finished his day tied for 66th at 4 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
Ogletree tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ogletree to 1 over for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Ogletree chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to even-par for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Ogletree got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ogletree to 1 over for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Ogletree's tee shot went 236 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Ogletree's 169 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ogletree to 5 over for the round.
