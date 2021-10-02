-
Andrew Novak putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Novak's holes eagle chip at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak makes eagle on the par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Andrew Novak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his round tied for 55th at 6 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Seth Reeves are tied for 7th at 11 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Andrew Novak chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
Novak got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.
