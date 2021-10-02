-
Andrew Landry delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Landry hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Landry finished his round tied for 9th at 14 under; Cameron Tringale and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 17 under; Seth Reeves, Sahith Theegala, Trey Mullinax, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 3rd at 16 under; and C.T. Pan and Cameron Young are tied for 7th at 15 under.
On the par-5 third, Andrew Landry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
Landry hit his tee at the green on the 214-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Landry hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Landry chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 17th, Landry reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Landry at 6 under for the round.
