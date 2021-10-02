Alex Smalley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Will Zalatoris, Sahith Theegala, and Nick Watney are tied for 1st at 13 under; Matthew Wolff, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan and Emiliano Grillo are tied for 7th at 11 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 third, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Smalley to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Smalley hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Smalley had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smalley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 330-yard par-4 15th. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.