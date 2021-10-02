-
Adam Long putts well in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 second, Adam Long's 96 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Long chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Long chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Long's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Long at 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Long had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
