  • Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.