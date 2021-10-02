-
Adam Hadwin comes back from a rocky start in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin makes birdie on No. 15 at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hadwin finished his round tied for 46th at 8 under; Seth Reeves is in 1st at 15 under; Sahith Theegala, Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Trey Mullinax are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Young, Nick Hardy, Cameron Tringale, Hayden Buckley, Matthew Wolff, and Taylor Moore are tied for 6th at 12 under.
After a 271 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, Adam Hadwin chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hadwin hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Hadwin's tee shot went 238 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadwin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hadwin's 139 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
