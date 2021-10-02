-
Aaron Wise shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 02, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Wise makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 3 at Sanderson Farms
In the third round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Aaron Wise makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th hole.
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 8th at 15 under; Sahith Theegala is in 1st at 18 under; Sam Burns, Denny McCarthy, Cameron Young, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 2nd at 17 under; and Trey Mullinax and Seth Reeves are tied for 6th at 16 under.
At the par-5 third, Wise chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 fourth green, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Wise had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Wise hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 5 under for the round.
