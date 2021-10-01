-
Zach Johnson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Zach Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the par-4 first, Johnson's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
Johnson got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to even-par for the round.
At the par-5 third, Johnson chipped in his fourth shot from 12 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
