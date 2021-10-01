-
-
Wyndham Clark putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On his tee stroke on the 418-yard par-4 second, Wyndham Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.
Clark hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Clark hit his 246 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
Clark his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
-
-