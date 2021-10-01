William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McGirt chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a 257 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 second, McGirt chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGirt to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 third, McGirt hit his 78 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

McGirt missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 10 yards for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, McGirt had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.