In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Will Zalatoris hit 7 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Zalatoris finished his round tied for 1st at 13 under with Cameron Young; Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Will Zalatoris hit a tee shot 232 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 4 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 18th hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Zalatoris's 101 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 6 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 7 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 8 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Zalatoris to 9 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Zalatoris had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 10 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Zalatoris's 94 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zalatoris to 11 under for the round.