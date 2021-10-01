-
Vincent Whaley shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Vincent Whaley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 55th at 5 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 449-yard par-4 12th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to even for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Whaley hit a tee shot 145 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Whaley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.
At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Whaley hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 3 under for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 under for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 421-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 under for the round.
