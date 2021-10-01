Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 under; Will Zalatoris, Hayden Buckley, and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under; and Nick Hardy is in 6th at 9 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 second, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 third, McCumber's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, McCumber chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, McCumber hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, McCumber chipped in his third shot from 37 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 13th, McCumber's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, McCumber chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCumber hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 436-yard par-4 17th. This moved McCumber to 2 under for the round.