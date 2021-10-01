-
Tyler Duncan shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Duncan hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.
At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 148 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
Duncan got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.
On the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Duncan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Duncan to 4 under for the round.
