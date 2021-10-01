In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mullinax finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th, Trey Mullinax had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trey Mullinax to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Mullinax's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th Mullinax hit his tee shot 326 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

At the 479-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Mullinax at 4 under for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 3 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 second hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Mullinax hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 third. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Mullinax got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Mullinax to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 sixth hole, Mullinax had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Mullinax's 98 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 6 under for the round.