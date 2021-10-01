-
Tom Hoge shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Tom Hoge hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 11 under; Hayden Buckley, Aaron Wise, and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Stephan Jaeger is in 5th at 9 under.
Hoge got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hoge's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 214-yard par-3 green seventh, Hoge suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
Hoge had a fantastic chip-in on the 168-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 4 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Hoge had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
