Taylor Pendrith hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 15th at 7 under; Will Zalatoris is in 1st at 13 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Aaron Wise and Stephan Jaeger are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Pendrith's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pendrith chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 10th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 234 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 3 under for the round.

On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Pendrith reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 4 under for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 13th, Pendrith hit a tee shot 150 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 16th hole, Pendrith had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 6 under for the round.