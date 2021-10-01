-
Taylor Moore shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 41st at 6 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 third, Moore chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Moore's tee shot went 148 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.
