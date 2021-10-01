  • Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Sanderson Farms

    In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.