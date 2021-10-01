-
Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sungjae Im hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 15th at 8 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 second, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even for the round.
On the 612-yard par-5 fifth hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 10th, Im missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Im to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Im chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 18th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
