-
-
Sung Kang shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Sung Kang drains 23-foot birdie putt at Sanderson Farms
In the opening round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 31st at 5 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 129 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 16th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to even for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kang's 148 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
Kang got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.
On the 403-yard par-4 eighth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kang had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
-
-