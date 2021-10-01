In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Jaeger finished his round tied for 4th at 10 under with Aaron Wise; Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 13 under; and Hayden Buckley is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 554-yard par-5 11th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Jaeger's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Jaeger's 177 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 4 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 5 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Jaeger hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 6 under for the round.