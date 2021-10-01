-
Si Woo Kim putts well in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kim finished his round tied for 14th at 7 under; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Si Woo Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Si Woo Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a 295 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.
On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 under for the round.
