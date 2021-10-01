Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 111th at even par; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 103 yards to 1 foot, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 12th hole, Noh had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 15th, Noh chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 16th, Noh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 17th, Noh chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

Noh got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noh to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Noh hit his next to the left rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a three-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Noh to 2 over for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Noh hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Noh's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to even-par for the round.