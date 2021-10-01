Seth Reeves hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 27th at 7 under; Nick Watney, Will Zalatoris, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 1st at 13 under; Cameron Young and Hayden Buckley are tied for 4th at 12 under; and Roger Sloan is in 6th at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 first hole, Reeves had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Reeves hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fifth. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 214-yard par-3 seventh, Reeves hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Reeves's 110 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 10th, Reeves's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 554-yard par-5 11th hole, Reeves hit an approach shot from 234 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 3 under for the round.

On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 15th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 17th hole, Reeves had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 6 under for the round.