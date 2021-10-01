-
-
Sergio Garcia rebounds from poor front in second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
-
Highlights
Sergio Garcia dials in wedge to 4 feet and birdies at Sanderson Farms
In the second round of the 2021 Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sergio Garcia hit 3 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garcia finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Cameron Young is in 1st at 13 under; Will Zalatoris and Hayden Buckley are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 168-yard par-3 13th, Sergio Garcia's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 584-yard par-5 14th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Garcia's 115 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to even for the round.
After a 310 yard drive on the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 403-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garcia had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Garcia's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
-
-