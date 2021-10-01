-
-
Sepp Straka shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Sanderson Farms Championship
-
October 01, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- October 01, 2021
In his second round at the Sanderson Farms Championship, Sepp Straka hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 105th at even par; Hayden Buckley and Cameron Young are tied for 1st at 12 under; Will Zalatoris is in 3rd at 11 under; and Stephan Jaeger and Aaron Wise are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 third hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.
At the 612-yard par-5 fifth, Straka reached the green in 4 and rolled a 36-foot putt saving par. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 99 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.
On the 584-yard par-5 14th, Straka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Straka to 1 under for the round.
-
-